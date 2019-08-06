Leeds United One of Small Number of Clubs Considered Serious Possibility For 20-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are considered one of the more probable destinations for Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah’s loan move this summer.



Arsenal are set to loan out the 20-year-old forward in the coming days and several clubs are vying to land the talented attacker.













Leeds are in the market for a forward as Kemar Roofe is close to completing a permanent transfer to Belgian giants Anderlecht.



The Whites have opened talks with Arsenal to sign Nketiah on loan, but they are only one of several clubs who have approached the Gunners to get their hands on the forward.





But according to The Athletic, Leeds are considered to be one of a small number of clubs that represent a serious potential destination for the youngster this summer.









Several clubs in the Championship and even a few sides from Germany are interested in signing the Arsenal youngster.



However, Leeds are one of the favourites to sign the youngster on loan from the north London club.





But Leeds are also considering a permanent move for Liverpool’s Ryan Kent and will only do one of the two deals and not both.

