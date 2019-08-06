XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/08/2019 - 13:46 BST

Leeds United One of Small Number of Clubs Considered Serious Possibility For 20-Year-Old

 




Leeds United are considered one of the more probable destinations for Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah’s loan move this summer.

Arsenal are set to loan out the 20-year-old forward in the coming days and several clubs are vying to land the talented attacker.  


 



Leeds are in the market for a forward as Kemar Roofe is close to completing a permanent transfer to Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The Whites have opened talks with Arsenal to sign Nketiah on loan, but they are only one of several clubs who have approached the Gunners to get their hands on the forward.
 


But according to The Athletic, Leeds are considered to be one of a small number of clubs that represent a serious potential destination for the youngster this summer.
 



Several clubs in the Championship and even a few sides from Germany are interested in signing the Arsenal youngster.

However, Leeds are one of the favourites to sign the youngster on loan from the north London club.
 


But Leeds are also considering a permanent move for Liverpool’s Ryan Kent and will only do one of the two deals and not both.   
 