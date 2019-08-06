XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/08/2019 - 15:32 BST

Marcelo Bielsa Offers Key Role To Lure Target To Leeds United

 




Marcelo Bielsa is pushing to land Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah on loan this summer by offering him a key role in his Leeds United squad, according to the BBC.

Nketiah has gradually emerged as a top target for Leeds in the final 72 hours of the transfer window as they look to bring in a replacement for Anderlecht-bound Kemar Roofe.  


 



The 20-year-old is set to leave Arsenal on loan and despite several clubs vying for his signature, the Whites are reportedly one of the favourites to land him.

Victor Orta is pushing to land the striker and the Leeds director of football is banking on his relationship with Arsenal manager Unai Emery to get a deal over the line.
 


Leeds are also working on convincing the player and have received a helping hand from Bielsa in their attempts to take him to Elland Road.
 



The Leeds head coach has identified a key role in his squad this season for Nketiah in order to help Leeds lure the young striker to west Yorkshire.

But they are facing stiff competition from clubs such as Bristol City and Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf.
 


Liverpool’s Ryan Kent is also a target for Leeds and the Whites have been tipped not to sign both the winger and Nketiah.   
 