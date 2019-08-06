XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/08/2019 - 10:11 BST

Marseille Not Expected To Better Tottenham Financially In Race For Target

 




Marseille are unlikely to better any potential offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon, according to the Times.

Sessegnon has been expected to leave Fulham once they were relegated from the Premier League last summer, but his future remains unresolved going into the last days of the Premier League transfer window.  


 



Tottenham have been interested in signing the winger, but they are yet to find a decisive breakthrough in negotiations with Fulham, with time running out rapidly.

Marseille have also entered the discussions for Sessegnon but the French club are unlikely to be able to better Tottenham's offer.
 


Competing with Tottenham for Sessegnon is a bridge too far for Marseille, but they could move after the Premier League window closes if the player has not moved.



Fulham are aware that they could lose Sessegnon but want a fee of around £30m despite the player only having a year left on his contract.

Tottenham are hopeful of negotiating the price down and are keen to do a deal around the £20m figure.
 


However, Tottenham will have to speed up the negotiations as they have only until Thursday to sign players.

Marseille could afford to wait as the transfer window will remain open until 2nd September in France.   
 