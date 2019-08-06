XRegister
06/08/2019 - 10:57 BST

PSG Talent To Pick Between Newcastle and Brighton In Matter of Hours

 




Paris Saint-Germain youngster Moussa Sissako is set to take a call on his future in the coming hours, as Premier League pair Newcastle United and Brighton fight to secure his signature.

The 18-year-old centre-back is set to leave PSG and the Parisians are prepared to cash in on the teenage defender.  


 



Newcastle have been monitoring the young defender and were reportedly close to agreeing on a deal with the player and PSG over signing him last week.

The Magpies are very much in the race, but they are facing competition from fellow Premier League outfit Brighton, who are also keen to snap up the Malian defender.
 


The two clubs are the only ones left in the race and, according to French radio station RMC, the youngster will take a call on which Premier League to join soon.
 



He has fielded four-year contracts from both clubs and is now deliberating over whether to move to the north east of England or make his home on the south coast.

Whether Newcastle have done enough leg work on the deal to see off Brighton remains to be seen.
 


A product of the PSG academy, Sissako is now set to cross the English channel and kick on with his career in the Premier League. 
 