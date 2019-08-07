Arsenal Star Would Make Everton Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi is prepared to move to Everton if the two clubs can agree a deal before Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline, according to the BBC.



The 23-year-old winger is subject to interest from Everton in the eleventh hour of the summer transfer window.













Everton lodged a £30m bid for the winger earlier in the day, but Arsenal were quick to respond and rejected the initial offer from the Toffees.



The Gunners are prepared to sell Iwobi but Everton would have to offer in excess of £40m to get them to take up the bait and allow the winger to move to Goodison Park.





Everton could come back with an improved bid and are hopeful of working out an agreement with Arsenal in order take the Nigerian to Merseyside.









Iwobi has not been agitating for a move away from Arsenal but is not against the idea of joining Everton.



He is prepared to accept a move to Goodison Park if the two clubs can work out an agreement by Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline.





Arsenal could have added motivation to sell him as the proceeds from his departure could help them land a centre-back.

