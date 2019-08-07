Bristol City Waiting For Leeds United Target To Undergo Medical, Player Hasn’t Turned Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City were due to put Leeds United target Eddie Nketiah through his medical paces this evening, but the player has not yet arrived, according to Sky Sports News.



The Robins have been battling hard to win the race for Arsenal striker Nketiah, but Leeds appeared to be in pole position given their director of football Victor Orta's strong relationship with Gunners boss Unai Emery.













But Bristol City have been expecting Nketiah to turn up for a medical, in a sign they were confident of pushing the agreement over the line.



However, so far the young striker has not turned up and it remains to be seen if he has been tempted elsewhere.



Leeds and Fortuna Dusseldorf are also in to land the Arsenal man on loan, with the Bundesliga club having until 2nd September to do their transfer business.







The ball over where to head appears to have been left in Nketiah's court and it remains to be seen what he will choose.



Time is running out though for Leeds and Bristol City to get the deal over the line.



After following the Premier League, Championship clubs close their transfer windows on Thursday and they do not open again until January.



Last year Championship clubs had the rest of the month to do loan deals.



