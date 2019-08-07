XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/08/2019 - 19:46 BST

Bristol City Waiting For Leeds United Target To Undergo Medical, Player Hasn’t Turned Up

 




Bristol City were due to put Leeds United target Eddie Nketiah through his medical paces this evening, but the player has not yet arrived, according to Sky Sports News

The Robins have been battling hard to win the race for Arsenal striker Nketiah, but Leeds appeared to be in pole position given their director of football Victor Orta's strong relationship with Gunners boss Unai Emery.


 



But Bristol City have been expecting Nketiah to turn up for a medical, in a sign they were confident of pushing the agreement over the line.

However, so far the young striker has not turned up and it remains to be seen if he has been tempted elsewhere.

 


Leeds and Fortuna Dusseldorf are also in to land the Arsenal man on loan, with the Bundesliga club having until 2nd September to do their transfer business.


 


The ball over where to head appears to have been left in Nketiah's court and it remains to be seen what he will choose.

Time is running out though for Leeds and Bristol City to get the deal over the line.

 


After following the Premier League, Championship clubs close their transfer windows on Thursday and they do not open again until January.

Last year Championship clubs had the rest of the month to do loan deals.

 