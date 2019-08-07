Chelsea Likely To Have To Take Financial Hit To Offload Flop

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea might have to adjust their financial demands in order to move out Danny Drinkwater before Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline, according to the Sun.



Drinkwater made just one appearance in the Community Shield last season and made the matchday squad for just one Premier League game during the 2018/19 campaign.













The midfielder has been on the chopping block at Chelsea all summer, but he has continued to remain on the books, with a little over a day left in the transfer window.



Burnley are interested in signing him and Chelsea are keen to see him go.





But Drinkwater’s current salary is making it hard for clubs to secure a deal to sign him ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.









Chelsea could have to lower their demands for a loan fee and even agree to pay part of his wages to shift him out of the club.



If the Blues show more flexibility over the finances, they could get more clubs to show an interest in Drinkwater ahead of the deadline.





For the moment, he continues to remain at Chelsea with little prospect of playing more football under Frank Lampard.

