Fulham Lodge Enquiry For Everton Star

Fulham have lodged an enquiry to probe the possibility of signing Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic late in the transfer window, according to the Sun.



The Cottagers signed Harry Arter from Bournemouth earlier this week, but are in the market for midfielders ahead of Thursday’s Championship transfer deadline.













They have been looking at a number of options and are claimed to have made an initial move to bring in one more body to their midfield before the window slams shut.



The Championship club have put in an enquiry with Everton to discuss the possibility of taking Besic to Craven Cottage this summer.





The Bosnian midfielder spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and appears to have no future at Everton going forward.









The Merseyside club could look to ship him out and could agree to another loan deal.



Fulham have come forward but the discussions are still at an early stage and there are no guarantees that a deal could be stuck.





Time is running out due to the early closing Championship transfer window, and the Cottagers will have to move fast if they are interested in getting a deal done for the midfielder.

