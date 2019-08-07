XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/08/2019 - 20:52 BST

Kieran Tierney On Way To London To Seal Arsenal Move

 




Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is on his way to London to seal a move to Arsenal, according to Sky Sports News

The Gunners have been trying to do a deal with Celtic to land Tierney, but have seen bids rejected at the Scottish champions are not willing to let the left-back leave on terms they are less than pleased with.


 



Now it seems Arsenal have struck an agreement with Celtic as Tierney is on his way to London.

The Gunners will quickly look to agree personal terms and push the transfer over the line before the Premier League transfer window slams shut on Thursday.

 


Celtic are expected to bank a fee of £25m for the Scotland international.


 


Neil Lennon's side have ample time to reinvest the fee received from Arsenal.

The transfer window in Scotland is due to run until 2nd September, giving the Bhoys almost a further full month to make new signings.

 


Tierney is set to depart Celtic having won four Scottish Premiership titles, along with picking up two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.

He has been capped by Scotland on 12 occasions since making his debut in 2018.

 