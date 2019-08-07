Pessimism Descends On Tottenham As Further Attempt For Midfielder Falls Flat

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are growing increasingly pessimistic about their chances of landing Bruno Fernandes before Thursday’s transfer deadline after Sporting Lisbon rejected a third bid from the north London club.



With Manchester United unlikely to pursue Fernandes, Tottenham have a clear shot at taking the midfielder to north London ahead of Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline.













But negotiations with Sporting Lisbon have been protracted and difficult and ahead of today, they had already had two bids for the attacking midfielder.



And according to The Athletic, Sporting Lisbon rejected a third bid from Tottenham and in north London there is pessimism over a deal.





The third bid was built around a guaranteed fee of €55m and another €10m based on various performance-based add-ons.









But Sporting Lisbon are holding out for at least €70m and have been adamant about getting the best price possible for Fernandes.



His agent met the Sporting Lisbon president today to hold talks over his client’s future but it seems the meeting yielded little in terms of getting the Portugal midfielder out of the club.





Tottenham are no longer optimistic about taking Fernandes to the Premier League ahead of tomorrow’s 5pm deadline.

