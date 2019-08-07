Tottenham Closing In On Valuation of La Liga Midfielder After Fresh Attempt

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have edged closer to Real Betis’ valuation for Giovani Lo Celso with a fresh bid, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Spurs are desperate to bring in one of Lo Celso or Bruno Fernandes before Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline as Christian Eriksen’s future continues to be under the scanner.













Sporting Lisbon have rejected a third bid from Tottenham for Fernandes and the club are not confident that they will be able to strike an agreement in the remaining time left in the window.



However, Tottenham are hopeful of finding more joy in their pursuit of Lo Celso and it has been claimed that a third bid has been fired away for the Argentine midfielder.





Real Betis are holding out for a fee of around £65m for the 23-year-old Argentina international.









Tottenham have moved closer towards that figure with their third bid and are hopeful of working out an agreement with Betis ahead of Thursday’s deadline.



Real Betis recently signed Nabil Fekir, but sold Junior Firpo to Barcelona and it is unclear if they have a financial need to sell.





The midfielder has informed Betis of his desire to join Tottenham and work under his compatriot, Mauricio Pochettino.

