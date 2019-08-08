XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/08/2019 - 07:34 BST

Arsenal Could Ship Out 27-Year-Old Today

 




Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could leave the club today, according to a Sky Sports News 7:24 report

The Gunners are working to bring in David Luiz from Chelsea to boost their centre-back options and Mustafi will be surplus to requirements.


 



The 27-year-old defender has attracted interest from several clubs and, despite the transfer window remaining open in Europe for almost another full month, could move today.

It is claimed that Mustafi could make the move to a club in France's Ligue 1.

 


The defender could be shipped out on either a loan or permanent deal.


 


The Gunners will be looking to get the Luiz deal over the line before the window closes though and may not be willing to sign off on Mustafi's departure until they do.

The club are also closing in on Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.

 


Arsenal have reportedly agreed a fee of £25m to sign the left-back from Celtic and he is expected to undergo a medical today after travelling to London.

 