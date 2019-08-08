XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/08/2019 - 09:19 BST

Bristol City Target Eddie Nketiah Travelling To Leeds After Late Victor Orta Chat

 




An impressive late pitch by Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is sending Eddie Nketiah to Elland Road over other options, according to the BBC

The Arsenal striker is expected to leave north London on a season-long loan deal and is being chased by Leeds, Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf.


 



It has been unclear to where he will move and Bristol City were expecting him for a medical on Wednesday.

Nketiah did not turn up as he continued to think about where he wanted to play his football this season – and now it appears Leeds have won the day.

 


It is claimed Orta made an impressive late pitch to Nketiah to sell the idea of playing under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.


 


Orta's words did the trick and the Arsenal youngster is now on his way to Leeds to undergo a medical.

The striker will then be expected to put pen to paper to a season-long loan agreement at Elland Road, boosting Bielsa's attacking options.

 


Nketiah will slot into the Leeds squad in place of Kemar Roofe, who was recently sold to Belgian giants Anderlecht.

 