Dead – Now Tottenham Hotspur’s Hopes of Loaning Paulo Dybala Over

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of signing Paulo Dybala appear to have now died.



The Premier League giants started the day hopeful of signing the Argentine on a permanent transfer after agreeing a fee with Juventus for his services.













However, getting the deal over the line before the closure of the window due to image rights and other associated issues soon meant a permanent transfer could not be done in time.



Spurs then switched their attention to signing Dybala on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy next summer tagged on.



Juventus were discussing the possibility despite wanting a big fee for Dybala up front.







Now though, according to The Athletic, Tottenham have been forced to concede defeat even in their attempts to sign Dybala on loan.



Time has run out on Tottenham's efforts to sign Dybala, with the early closing Premier League transfer window making it impossible for a deal to be done to take the Argentine to England.



Dybala, who has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, could still move this summer as transfer windows outside England remain wide open for business.

