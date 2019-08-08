XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/08/2019 - 06:59 BST

Eddie Nketiah Future In Balance As Bristol City and Leeds United Wait

 




Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who is wanted by Bristol City, Leeds United and Fortuna Dusseldorf has yet to make a decision over his future, with the clock ticking. 

While Fortuna Dusseldorf could take Nketiah on loan to the Bundesliga up to 2nd September, both Bristol City and Leeds see their transfer window for incoming deals slam shut today.


 



Bristol City were expecting Nketiah for a medical on Wednesday, but he did not turn up as he has not yet made up his mind.

Leeds are optimistic about signing the striker on loan, according to The Athletic, but the Gunners star still has taken no decision over where he wants to play his football in the upcoming campaign.

 


Nketiah will need to decide soon, not least because Leeds do not want to be left without an extra attacking option.


 


The Whites could activate a swoop to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool if they miss out on Nketiah.

As such, Leeds are likely to be pushing the striker to take a firm decision over who he will join in the coming hours.

 


If Nketiah snubs interest from the two Championship clubs then he still has almost a full month to seal a move to Europe, with the continent not following the Premier League and Championship in closing its windows early.

 