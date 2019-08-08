Everton Star’s Desire Giving Sheffield United Advantage Over Fulham

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic prefers a move to the Premier League amidst interest from Sheffield United and Fulham on deadline day, according to Sky Sports News.



The Bosnian spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and is not part of Marco Silva’s plans at Everton going forward.













With the clock rapidly ticking down on the Premier League and Championship transfer windows, Everton are scrambling to find a new destination for him in England.



Fulham are interested in taking him to Craven Cottage, with newly-promoted Premier League outfit Sheffield United also exploring a late dash for Besic today.





And it has been claimed that the player would prefer playing in the Premier League over dropping down to the Championship again this season.









It puts Sheffield United in the driver’s seat to do a deal for Besic, but no agreement is in place between the clubs for him to leave Everton yet.



Fulham are also pushing and are still hopeful of securing a deal to sign Besic before the window slams shut in the next hour.





Everton are prepared to agree on a loan deal as long as they can ship him out this summer.

