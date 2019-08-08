Juventus Call Off Paulo Dybala’s Tottenham Hotspur Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Paulo Dybala will not be moving to Tottenham Hotspur after Juventus decided not to sell him, according to the BBC.



Spurs had agreed a fee with Juventus for the Argentine forward and had then thrashed out personal terms with the player's representatives.













But the deal is now claimed to be off after Juventus decided not to sell him.



The Italian champions had been plotting to replace Dybala with Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, but the Belgian is joining league rivals Inter.



Juventus now appear to have had second thoughts about letting Dybala leave without having a replacement in the building, despite the fact they can still sign players after the Premier League window closes today.







Tottenham have been working hard on the deal and were reportedly ready to skip giving a medical to Dybala.



The Argentine had a medical when he recently reported back for Juventus training and skipping it would have given Spurs extra time to do the deal.



All eyes are on whether Juventus have a change of heart, with time still in the window for Tottenham to push the arrival of Dybala over the line.



