08/08/2019 - 14:45 BST

Leeds United Beaten To Cameron Carter-Vickers By Stoke City

 




Leeds United were in for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, but have been beaten to his signature by Stoke City, according to Sky Sports News

The Whites sold Pontus Jansson to Brentford earlier this summer and have held off bringing in a replacement.


 



The jury was out on whether Marcelo Bielsa wanted to sign another centre-back, but it is claimed that Leeds did want Carter-Vickers on deadline day.

The defender though will be playing his football this season at another Championship club in the shape of Stoke.

 


Despite suggestions of a permanent deal worth £6m, Carter-Vickers is joining Stoke on a season-long loan agreement.


 


The Potters will want the defender, who spent last term on loan at Swansea City, to hit the ground running back in the Championship.

It remains to be seen if Leeds have a further defender in mind as a target, or will see out the window without replacing Jansson.

 


Carter-Vickers has also had loan spells at Sheffield United and Ipswich Town.
 