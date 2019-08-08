Loan Fee, Champions League Clause, Details of Giovani Lo Celso To Tottenham Detail Emerging

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur will have to turn Giovani Lo Celso's move into a permanent transfer if they qualify for next season's Champions League, it has been claimed in Spain.



The Argentine midfielder has now travelled to London to put the finishing touches to his season-long loan move from Real Betis and details of the operation are emerging.













Tottenham will pay Betis a loan fee of €16m, all immediately, for Lo Celso, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo.



If Tottenham then qualify for the Champions League, they will be obliged to pay a further €41m for 80 per cent of Lo Celso.



Lo Celso for his part has given up a payment of €3.5m which would have been due to him from the transfer.







If Tottenham want to buy the remaining 20 per cent of Lo Celso, they can do so at a later date if a series of variables are met.



And in north London, Spurs will pay Lo Celso a yearly salary of €8m.



The deal gives Betis a big chunk of money up front, while keeping alive the possibility that Lo Celso could return to the club next summer.



