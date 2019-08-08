XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/08/2019 - 09:45 BST

Loan Fee, Champions League Clause, Details of Giovani Lo Celso To Tottenham Detail Emerging

 




Tottenham Hotspur will have to turn Giovani Lo Celso's move into a permanent transfer if they qualify for next season's Champions League, it has been claimed in Spain. 

The Argentine midfielder has now travelled to London to put the finishing touches to his season-long loan move from Real Betis and details of the operation are emerging.


 



Tottenham will pay Betis a loan fee of €16m, all immediately, for Lo Celso, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo.

If Tottenham then qualify for the Champions League, they will be obliged to pay a further €41m for 80 per cent of Lo Celso.

 


Lo Celso for his part has given up a payment of €3.5m which would have been due to him from the transfer.


 


If Tottenham want to buy the remaining 20 per cent of Lo Celso, they can do so at a later date if a series of variables are met.

And in north London, Spurs will pay Lo Celso a yearly salary of €8m.

 


The deal gives Betis a big chunk of money up front, while keeping alive the possibility that Lo Celso could return to the club next summer.

 