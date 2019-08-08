Newcastle United Snub Manchester United’s Verbal Offer For Sean Longstaff

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United rejected a verbal offer from Manchester United earlier this week for midfielder Sean Longstaff, it has been claimed.



Longstaff has been on Manchester United’s radar this summer, but Newcastle have been adamant about not letting the talented young midfielder go.













Earlier in the window, Manchester United approached Newcastle to discuss the possibility of signing him, but backed off after the Magpies quoted a £50m asking price.



The tracks leading to Longstaff has been cool for weeks, but according to The Athletic, Manchester United reopened talks with Newcastle for the midfielder earlier this week.





The Premier League giants also communicated a verbal offer in excess of £30m for the Newcastle star but the bid failed to make an impact.







Newcastle stood firm on their ground and rejected the offer, making it clear they are not interested in doing a deal.



The deal is most likely dead as Manchester United are unlikely to make another offer before the Premier League window shuts.





Manchester United could do business today though and have been linked with Mario Mandzukic.

