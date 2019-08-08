XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/08/2019 - 18:44 BST

They Want Me So Much – Talent After Swapping Leeds United For Barnsley

 




Leeds United talent Clarke Oduor has been impressed by the faith shown in him by Barnsley, following his permanent move away from Elland Road.

The highly-rated youngster, who came up through the ranks in west Yorkshire, has shifted his allegiances to Barnsley in the Championship.  


 



Oduor has linked up with the newly-promoted side on a four-year contract, in an attempt to enjoy regular first team football and continue his steady development this season.

And following his permanent switch away from Leeds, Oduour has been left impressed by the faith shown in him by Barnsley this summer.
 


The 20-year-old admitted he is excited for the new challenge and stressed the trust shown by Barnsley remains a huge boost to him.
 



“I’m excited for the new challenge and what it’s going to bring”, Odour told the club’s official website.

“It’s great that Barnsley have faith in me and they want me so much and, for me personally, it’s a great boost.”
 


Odour is set to reunite with former Leeds stars Aapo Halme and Mallik Wilks in south Yorkshire with Barnsley and believes their presence will help him hit the ground running at his new club.

“Knowing a few lads here will help me settle into the club a lot easier and help me hit the ground running”, he continued.

“I spoke to Wilksy a few times, he gave me a heads up about what it’s like here and everything was all positive.”

Barnsley marked the beginning of their Championship season with a 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend.   
 