Arsenal Forward Line As Good As You’ll Get – Steve Bruce Wary

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has backed Arsenal to be a force in the Premier League this season and believes their forward line is as good as any going in the division.



Competitive action resumes this weekend, with the newly appointed manager set to be on the toucline at St James' Park for the first time since taking over.













Bruce knows well the kind of challenge awaits his team on Sunday against an Arsenal side he rates highly.



The Gunners have a formidable forward line this season, made stronger through the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille.







Bruce is wary of Arsenal's strength and is keen for Newcastle to make life as difficult as possible for the visitors, with the fans needing to play their part on home turf.







The Newcastle boss has added to his own attacking options, signing Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin.



"We know it is going to be tough", Bruce was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.





"Their forward line is as good as you're going to get around Europe or even the world.



"They are going to be a force.



"I hope we can make it difficult for them and get a full house at St James' Park."



Newcastle will be without DeAndre Yedlin as he is recovering from a groin operation, while new signing Andy Carroll still needs to build up his fitness level.

