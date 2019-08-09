Claim Made On Why Mario Mandzukic Rejected Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic rejected a move to Manchester United because he felt the deal was arranged too hastily and he wanted more time to think.



Mandzukic was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the final week of the Premier League transfer window.













But it became clear on Thursday that the Croatian would not be joining Manchester United and there were suggestions the Premier League giants walked away because of Juventus’ excessive demands.



However, it has been claimed that Juventus and Manchester United had an agreement in place on Wednesday night when Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici visited England.





But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the player rejected the move and refused to move to Manchester United before Thursday’s transfer deadline.









The Croatian was offered an important role in the squad and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pushed to take him to Old Trafford.



But Mandzukic refused to move as he felt the deal was too hastily arranged and he was suspicious about taking a quick decision over a move to the Premier League.





The early closing Premier League window gave Mandzukic little time to make up his mind.



Juventus still want to sell him and are now looking for takers in the European market.

