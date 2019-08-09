XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/08/2019 - 09:48 BST

Claim Made On Why Mario Mandzukic Rejected Manchester United

 




Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic rejected a move to Manchester United because he felt the deal was arranged too hastily and he wanted more time to think.

Mandzukic was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the final week of the Premier League transfer window.  


 



But it became clear on Thursday that the Croatian would not be joining Manchester United and there were suggestions the Premier League giants walked away because of Juventus’ excessive demands.

However, it has been claimed that Juventus and Manchester United had an agreement in place on Wednesday night when Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici visited England.
 


But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the player rejected the move and refused to move to Manchester United before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
 



The Croatian was offered an important role in the squad and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pushed to take him to Old Trafford.

But Mandzukic refused to move as he felt the deal was too hastily arranged and he was suspicious about taking a quick decision over a move to the Premier League.
 


The early closing Premier League window gave Mandzukic little time to make up his mind.

Juventus still want to sell him and are now looking for takers in the European market.   
 