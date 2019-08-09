XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/08/2019 - 12:53 BST

Claim Made Over Everton’s Link With Malcom This Summer

 




Everton did not show serious interest in signing Malcom from Barcelona this summer, it has been claimed.

Barcelona were keen to move the Brazilian winger off the books after an underwhelming season at the Nou Camp and were actively looking for buyers.  


 



Everton were heavily linked with a move for the winger as the Toffees were in the market for a left-footed wide man during the summer transfer window.

It is claimed that Malcom’s name did come under discussion at Everton, but no concrete move ever materialised from their side.
 


And according to The Athletic, despite the rumours, the Merseyside club showed very little tangible interest in taking the Brazilian to Goodison Park this summer.
 



Malcom eventually agreed to a move to Russia and joined Zenit St Petersburg last week on a deal worth €40m.

Everton turned their attention towards Wilfried Zaha, but Crystal Palace stayed firm and refused to sell the player for below their valuation, despite the winger slapping a transfer request.
 


The Toffees eventually did a last-minute deal to take Alex Iwobi from Arsenal on Thursday’s transfer deadline.

It remains to be seen if they will regret not moving for Malcom.   
 