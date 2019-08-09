Hasn’t Worked, We’re At Disadvantage – Mauricio Pochettino Wants Premier League Transfer Window Experiment Scrapped

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino does not believe the Premier League's decision to close its transfer window early has worked because no other leagues in Europe have fallen into line.



The Premier League decided to close its window before the season begins, but other leagues in Europe start at varying times, meaning a 2nd September closure date is all but uniform across the continent this summer.













Clubs in Europe have been accused of quoting Premier League clubs one price up to when the league's window closes, and then clubs in other countries another price afterwards.



Other players have barely arrived back from extended holidays due to international breaks when the Premier League window closes, meaning they have yet to settle in at their respective clubs or see where they stand in terms of game time at the start of the new season.



Pochettino thinks the Premier League's decision has left its clubs at a big disadvantage and if there is no change elsewhere in Europe, has called for the experiment to be abandoned.







He told a press conference: "It's a big advantage to [European clubs].



"They can create a mess with us and big clubs in England.



"If Europe doesn't change we need to go back and operate in the same way Europe operates", the Tottenham manager added.



Spurs ran out of time to work out a deal for Paulo Dybala due to the early closing Premier League transfer window, while Mario Mandzukic felt rushed to decide whether or not to join Manchester United and rejected the Red Devils.



Tottenham linked Philippe Coutinho meanwhile has yet to start the season at Barcelona, and so is yet to get an indication of how much game time he will receive if he stays at the Camp Nou.



Clubs in Europe are also now free to move for long term targets of Premier League clubs without the fear English sides will come calling.

