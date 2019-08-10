Leeds United Best Team In League – Nottingham Forest Boss Satisfied With Point

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has termed Leeds United the best team in the Championship and feels that getting a point away from Elland Road is a hugely satisfying result for his side.



Leeds dominated the proceedings in west Yorkshire, but were punished for not scoring more than one goal and gifted away a point to Forest.













Pablo Hernandez scored on the hour mark to give the lead to Leeds, but Lewis Grabban took advantage of some chaotic defending from a corner to score an equaliser for Nottingham Forest.



Lamouchi is satisfied with the 1-1 draw as he feels it is a massive positive to walk away with a point at Leeds, who he believes are the best team in the Championship.





He feels his team played better in their defeat to West Brom at home last weekend, but lauded his players for the mentality they showed to earn the point at Elland Road.









The Frenchman said in a press conference: "To take a point away from here against the best team in the league is a good result.



“However, I was more satisfied with our performance last weekend than I was today.





“But the team deserve huge credit for their mentality because they fought back into the game really well."



Leeds will be in EFL Cup action on Tuesday night when they will play League Two side Salford City at Moor Lane.

