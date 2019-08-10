Marcelo Bielsa Spell Has Prepared Me For Anderlecht – Kemar Roofe

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe firmly believes his experience under Marcelo Bielsa will assist him under Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht.



The 26-year-old, who was the top scorer for the Whites last season, has left the club to link up with Belgian giants Anderlecht in the summer transfer window.













And in the wake of his switch to the top flight in Belgium, Roofe believes his spell under Bielsa will significantly assist him during his time at Anderlecht.



The Englishman feels he has become a better player under Bielsa at Elland Road and insists Kompany will also deploy him in a similar capacity during his time in Belgium.





“I actually did that last season at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa”, Roofe told a press conference in Belgium.







“He has the same way of playing. Under him, I have become a better football player.”



Roofe has penned a three-year deal with Anderlecht, following his move away from west Yorkshire, where he spent three seasons.





Roofe is still recovering from injury and missed out on Anderlecht's 0-0 draw against Mechelen on Friday night.



Kompany's men are next in action away at Kortrijk and will be looking for their first win of the season.

