XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/08/2019 - 12:51 BST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Not Sure Whether Paul Pogba Will Last Season At Man Utd

 




Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still uncertain whether Paul Pogba will stay the full season at Old Trafford after fending off interest from Real Madrid in the summer.

Zinedine Zidane has not lost hope of snaring Pogba away from Manchester United this summer, but doing a deal will be tougher for Los Blancos due to the Premier League transfer window having closed.   


 



Solskjaer has been bullish about building his side around the Frenchman’s talent and has been insistent that the club will not be selling him.

Pogba was vocal about leaving Manchester United earlier in the summer and his agent Mino Raiola has also stoked the fire of him getting away from Old Trafford.
 


For the moment, Manchester United have stayed firm, but according to The Athletic, the speculation over his departure could return in the January transfer window.
 



And it has been claimed that Solskjaer is still not certain whether Pogba will stay at Old Trafford beyond the winter transfer window.

Real Madrid could have the funds to launch a renewed attempt to sign Pogba when the transfer window opens in the middle of the season.
 


The Manchester United manager is counting on Pogba to lead his side’s charge this season but his future at the club remains uncertain.   
 