Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Not Sure Whether Paul Pogba Will Last Season At Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still uncertain whether Paul Pogba will stay the full season at Old Trafford after fending off interest from Real Madrid in the summer.



Zinedine Zidane has not lost hope of snaring Pogba away from Manchester United this summer, but doing a deal will be tougher for Los Blancos due to the Premier League transfer window having closed.













Solskjaer has been bullish about building his side around the Frenchman’s talent and has been insistent that the club will not be selling him.



Pogba was vocal about leaving Manchester United earlier in the summer and his agent Mino Raiola has also stoked the fire of him getting away from Old Trafford.





For the moment, Manchester United have stayed firm, but according to The Athletic, the speculation over his departure could return in the January transfer window.









And it has been claimed that Solskjaer is still not certain whether Pogba will stay at Old Trafford beyond the winter transfer window.



Real Madrid could have the funds to launch a renewed attempt to sign Pogba when the transfer window opens in the middle of the season.





The Manchester United manager is counting on Pogba to lead his side’s charge this season but his future at the club remains uncertain.

