PSG To Firm Up Paulo Dybala Interest With Tottenham Hotspur Unable To Respond

Paris Saint-Germain are now expected to make contact with Paulo Dybala's entourage following the closure of the Premier League transfer window, which has taken Tottenham Hotspur out of the race.



Spurs worked hard on a deal to sign Dybala from Juventus, continuing talks and efforts throughout Thursday, as the early closing Premier League transfer window entered its final hours.













Tottenham could not beat the clock to sign Dybala and the Argentine forward has remained on the books at Juventus.



He may not still be in Turin when the transfer window closes across most of Europe on 2nd September though as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, PSG are preparing to make their move.



PSG are sending out strong signals that they are soon to make contact with Dybala's entourage to explore a move.







The Argentine is under serious discussion at the Parc des Princes as Neymar moves closer to the exit door.



It is claimed that Dybala would be receptive towards a move to PSG as he now does not feel the same sense of loyalty to Juventus as he did previously.



Tottenham are not in a position to rival PSG for Dybala's signature and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has called on the Premier League to scrap closing the transfer window early in August, with other leagues not following suit.

