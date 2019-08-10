You Only Saw 30-40% Of What Tanguy Ndombele Can Do, Beams Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that new boy Tanguy Ndombele only showed 30 to 40 per cent of his potential against Aston Villa.



Pochettino handed the big money buy from Lyon his debut against a visiting Villa side and he drew the hosts level in the game, sparking a comeback which saw Tottenham run out 3-1 winners.













The Tottenham boss kept Ndombele on the pitch for almost the entire game, with the midfielder being replaced in injury time by Oliver Skipp.



Pochettino was delighted with what he saw from the midfielder and believes he only showed up to 40 per cent of his potential against Aston Villa, hinting at lots more to come from Ndombele.



Asked about Ndombele in a press conference, Pochettino replied: "Fantastic. He only showed 30-40% of his potential."







Harry Kane scored Tottenham's other two goals in the match and Pochettino believes the England international is benefiting from a rest this summer.



The Tottenham boss added: "He was very sharp.



"I hope this season he starts to score and doesn’t stop until the end."



Pochettino made landing 22-year-old Ndombele from Lyon a transfer priority in the summer, and the north London side came through for their manager when sealing a deal worth €60m to snap him up.



The midfielder will now have surely whetted the appetite of Tottenham fans.

