Leeds United History, Club Size, Helped Me Choose – New Arrival On Tough Decision

Eddie Nketiah has revealed that the size and history of Leeds United as a club moved the needle in favour of the Whites when it came to deciding who to join on loan from Arsenal.



The young striker has joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal, completing the move before the Championship transfer window slammed shut on Thursday night.













The Arsenal man was wanted by Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf, with the Robins even at one point preparing to receive him for a medical.



But Nketiah chose Leeds and is aiming to kick on with his development at Elland Road over the course of the season.





The striker has revealed that when making his decision he weighed the size and history of Leeds as a club, along with Marcelo Bielsa being in the dugout.







"It's great", Nketiah said to LUTV.



"It's a great feeling to finally get it over the line and I'm really excited, looking forward to the future.





"Hopefully I can develop the way I want to develop and help the club reach its goals.



"It was a tough decision, but the history of the club, the past [helped me make my choice].



"I know the club is such a big club and the manager played a big part as well.



"I wanted to learn under him and learn under the project of the club, where it wants to go, the direction it wants to go.



"I'm really excited to be a part of it."



Nketiah has yet to make his Leeds debut and Bielsa could choose to ease him into action on Tuesday night when the Whites take on Salford City in the EFL Cup.

