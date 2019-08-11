XRegister
06 October 2018

11/08/2019 - 14:30 BST

Romelu Lukaku Will Score Goals In Italy – Manchester United Legend

 




Manchester United legend Phil Neville has backed Romelu Lukaku to score goals in Italy for Inter, but does not believe the Belgian was the right fit at Old Trafford. 

The striker has made the move to Inter on a five-year contract, with Manchester United set to receive in the region of €80m for the Belgian.


 



Neville is sure that Lukaku, who struggled to win over a number of fans at Old Trafford, will hit the ground running at Inter and score goals.

The former England international also insisted that Lukaku simply did not fit at Manchester United, meaning his departure is for the best.
 


"He'll always score goals wherever he goes", Neville was quoted as saying by the Press Association.



"He'll score goals for Inter Milan.

"But the way you want to play, you've got to fit the right people on the bus and Romelu Lukaku was never that person."
 


Manchester United had been looking to swap Lukaku for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, however the Argentine was unconvinced over making the move to England and preferred to stay in Italy.
 