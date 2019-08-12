XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/08/2019 - 22:21 BST

Former Celtic Midfielder Wanted By Two Ligue 1 Clubs

 




Former Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu is wanted by two French clubs in the shape of Dijon and Nimes. 

Mulumbu was on the books at Celtic Park until his contract was ended in June this year, with the midfielder unable to make the hoped for impact at the Scottish champions.


 



The 32-year-old is now looking for a new club and has options back in France, where he played for Paris Saint-Germain and Amiens.

Mulumbu is wanted by two Ligue 1 sides in the shape of Dijon and Nimes, according to French radio station RMC.

 


As a free agent, the midfielder can sign outside the transfer window system, however the window in France is open all the way through until 2nd September, in line with the majority of Europe.


 


The midfielder, who spent time on loan at Kilmarnock last term, made a total of 15 appearances across all competitions throughout the course of the last campaign, scoring once.

Mulumbu has clocked the majority of his playing time in England, turning out 164 times in the Premier League and on 53 occasions in the Championship.

 


He has only made 13 appearances in France's Ligue 1, despite starting his career in the country.
 