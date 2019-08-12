Former Celtic Midfielder Wanted By Two Ligue 1 Clubs

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu is wanted by two French clubs in the shape of Dijon and Nimes.



Mulumbu was on the books at Celtic Park until his contract was ended in June this year, with the midfielder unable to make the hoped for impact at the Scottish champions.













The 32-year-old is now looking for a new club and has options back in France, where he played for Paris Saint-Germain and Amiens.



Mulumbu is wanted by two Ligue 1 sides in the shape of Dijon and Nimes, according to French radio station RMC.



As a free agent, the midfielder can sign outside the transfer window system, however the window in France is open all the way through until 2nd September, in line with the majority of Europe.







The midfielder, who spent time on loan at Kilmarnock last term, made a total of 15 appearances across all competitions throughout the course of the last campaign, scoring once.



Mulumbu has clocked the majority of his playing time in England, turning out 164 times in the Premier League and on 53 occasions in the Championship.



He has only made 13 appearances in France's Ligue 1, despite starting his career in the country.

