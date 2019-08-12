XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/08/2019 - 13:56 BST

He’ll Be A Difference Maker – Hertha Berlin Coach Delighted To Land Talent From Watford

 




Hertha Berlin coach Ante Covic believes he has landed a difference maker in the shape of Dodi Lukebakio from Watford. 

The Bundesliga side splashed out around €20m to take the attacker from Watford, adding him to the books in the German capital.


 



Lukebakio had a promising loan spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga last season and Covic is delighted to have secured his services.

The Hertha Berlin boss believes that the 21-year-old will eventually prove to be a player who can make the difference on the pitch.

 


"Dodi must get to know the plans as quickly as possible and get a feeling for the team", Covic was quoted as saying by German daily the Berliner Morgenpost.


 


"That is why I brought him with us.

"In the future he will be a difference maker for us", the Hertha Berlin coach added.

 


Watford snapped up Lukebakio from Belgian giants Anderlecht in the January 2018 transfer window, locking him down to a four-and-a-half-year deal.

He made his Premier League bow against West Ham and was then sent on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf last summer, where he caught the eye.
 