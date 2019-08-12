I Think So – Jurgen Klopp Expects Short-Term Liverpool Arrival To Be On Bench In Istanbul

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan is likely to be on the bench in Turkey on Wednesday when Liverpool play Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.



Liverpool took Lonergan on their pre-season tour to the United States due to a shortage of goalkeepers and he impressed with his professionalism.













With Alisson now ruled out due to a calf injury and the Premier League transfer window shut, Liverpool have swooped for free agent Lonergan, who is set to put pen to paper to a short-term contract.



And Klopp expects the experienced goalkeeper to take his spot on the bench for the UEFA Super Cup, providing cover for Adrian.



As a free agent, the experienced custodian can sign for Liverpool outside the transfer window system and will be their second free agent arrival in goal, following the signing of ex-West Ham man Adrian.







Asked by Liverpool's official site if Longeran will be on the bench in Istanbul, Klopp said: "I think so. I didn’t speak to John [Achterberg] yet about that, we spoke a lot about the goalie situation apart from what we have to do [on Wednesday]!



"We will see but we can have obviously a lot of players on the bench there which is good and I think Andy will be one of them", he added.



Lonergan, who is due to turn 36 years old in October, started his career at Preston North End and has since had spells with Darlington, Blackpool, Wycombe Wanderers, Swindon Town, Leeds United, Bolton Wanderers, Fulham, Wolves, Middlesbrough and Rochdale.

