I’d Join West Ham All Over Again – Hammers Flop

Jordan Hugill insists he has no regrets over moving to West Ham United, despite his spell at the London Stadium not working out so far.



The striker joined the Hammers from Preston North End in the January 2018 transfer window, but has struggled to make an impact in the capital.













Hugill spent all last season on loan in the Championship at Middlesbrough, while he has been shipped out again this season, making the move to another Championship side in the shape of QPR.



He appears to have little future at West Ham under Manuel Pellegrini, but Hugill says if he found himself in the same situation he would sign for the Hammers all over again.



"I have no regrets at all", he was quoted as saying by the Gazette.







"Going from Preston to West Ham is something I could never have dreamed of in my whole life.



"I’d do it over and over again, regardless of what happens, I’d do it 100 times over."



Hugill has made just three appearances during his time at West Ham, but will be looking to earn himself another chance at the London Stadium through his performances at Loftus Road with QPR.



He has already hit the ground running under Mark Warburton's at QPR, scoring in a 2-1 win away at Stoke City.



Hugill's contract at West Ham runs until 2022.

