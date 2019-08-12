XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/08/2019 - 17:24 BST

I’d Join West Ham All Over Again – Hammers Flop

 




Jordan Hugill insists he has no regrets over moving to West Ham United, despite his spell at the London Stadium not working out so far. 

The striker joined the Hammers from Preston North End in the January 2018 transfer window, but has struggled to make an impact in the capital.


 



Hugill spent all last season on loan in the Championship at Middlesbrough, while he has been shipped out again this season, making the move to another Championship side in the shape of QPR.

He appears to have little future at West Ham under Manuel Pellegrini, but Hugill says if he found himself in the same situation he would sign for the Hammers all over again.

 


"I have no regrets at all", he was quoted as saying by the Gazette.


 


"Going from Preston to West Ham is something I could never have dreamed of in my whole life.

"I’d do it over and over again, regardless of what happens, I’d do it 100 times over."

 


Hugill has made just three appearances during his time at West Ham, but will be looking to earn himself another chance at the London Stadium through his performances at Loftus Road with QPR.

He has already hit the ground running under Mark Warburton's at QPR, scoring in a 2-1 win away at Stoke City.

Hugill's contract at West Ham runs until 2022.
 