Leeds United Target Passes Medical At Belgian Side, Move From Inter Close

Leeds United target Facundo Colidio has passed his medical with Belgian club Sint-Truiden and is now set to sign a contract at the club.



Colidio was wanted by Leeds, who held talks with Italian giants Inter, but were beaten by the early closing Championship transfer window, meaning that the Argentine hitman stayed put in Italy.













The young striker is now on the move though, with the transfer window still wide open across Europe and, according to Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg, has now passed his medical at Sint-Truiden.



He has now headed to Sint-Truiden's stadium by taxi and is expected to soon put pen to paper to a loan contract with the Belgian side.



Landing the 19-year-old striker will be a coup for Sint-Truiden, while Inter will be looking for their player to clock regular game time in Belgium.







In addition to Leeds, Colidio was also linked with Premier League side Newcastle United; both English clubs are powerless to rival Sint-Truiden for his signature now however.



The striker made 31 appearances at youth level for Inter last season, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists.



Colidio has been capped by Argentina up to Under-20 level and also holds an Italian passport.

