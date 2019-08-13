Cash Boost For Arsenal Moves Step Closer As Bid In For Player Gunners Hold Sell-On Clause In

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon have made an offer of an initial €25m for Angers winger Jeff Reine-Adelaide, a player Arsenal have a sell-on clause on.



The Gunners let Reine-Adelaide move to France with Angers, but were careful to put a ten per cent sell-on clause in the agreement.













Reine-Adelaide has made rapid progress in France and has interest from a host of clubs this summer, with the transfer window in France and across Europe still wide open for business.



The winger is wanted by Lyon and Les Gones have now gone in with a firm proposal, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.



Lyon have offered Angers an initial €25m for Reine-Adelaide, while bonus payments would take the total final fee to just under €30m.







If the deal goes through, Arsenal would bank an initial €2.5m due to their sell-on clause in Reine-Adelaide.



The money would surely be welcome for the club, who had to wheel and deal over the course of the summer Premier League transfer window, boxing clever in the way they structured deals.



Lyon have also prepared a five-year deal for Reine-Adelaide to sign at the club.



However, there is competition for the winger's signature, with both Bayern Munich and FC Porto taking soundings about the former Arsenal man's situation.

