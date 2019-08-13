Cluj Are Average Team – Celtic Legend Disappointed

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Pat Bonner has dubbed Cluj an "average team" after they eliminated the Bhoys from the Champions League on Tuesday evening.



With a 1-1 draw from the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie in Romania, Celtic were strongly tipped to get the job done in the second leg at Celtic Park, but came up badly short.













Defensive errors contributed as Celtic suffered a 4-3 defeat, going out of the Champions League 5-4 on aggregate.



Celtic legend Bonner believes that Cluj turned in a superb performance away from home, however he does not rate the Romanians as more than an average side, otherwise he believes they would have emerged as more comprehensive winners on the night.



The former Bhoys goalkeeper said on BBC Radio Scotland: "If Cluj were a really good team, they would have taken another couple of goals off Celtic on the counter-attack.







"They were an average team that played above themselves.



"They were brilliant", Bonner added.



The Celtic legend also admitted his disappointment at a young Bhoys team being denied the chance to turn out in Europe's blue ribbon competition.



"I'm really disappointed for them because there are a lot of good, young, creative players in there who played very well at times tonight.



"They're knocked out of another competition that they should be performing in."



Celtic boss Neil Lennon raised eyebrows by leaving summer signing Boli Bolingoli on the bench and then playing Callum McGregor in the defender's left-back position.



The Scottish giants will now miss out on the chance to earn €15m by reaching the Champions League group stage.



