Glenn Middleton Is Desperate To Play For Hibernian – Paul Heckingbottom

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that from his conversations with Rangers loanee Glenn Middleton he knows the winger is desperate to play for Hibs.



The teenager has been loaned out to the Scottish Premiership club with the player now set to stay at Easter Road until the end of the season.













Middleton had drawn interest from a number of clubs, including clubs in England and the Nertherlands.



However, the youngster preferred to stay close to home, with a medical taking place on Monday, before the deal was then sealed.





Expressing his delight at having secured the deal for the youngster, Heckingbottom said that Middleton will provide excitement for the fans through his play.









"I think our supporters will enjoy watching Glenn play", the former Leeds United head coach told Hibernian's official website.



“He’s direct, quick and will add different qualities to the squad.





“From our conversations he’s clearly desperate to play for this club.”



In his breakthrough season last term, Middleton managed a total of 29 appearances for the Gers, scoring five goals and setting up five goals more for his team-mates.

