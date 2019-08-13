I Texted Him After Game – Leeds United Star’s Former Boss Not Surprised By Performance

Follow @insidefutbol





Newport manager Michael Flynn has conceded that he has not been surprised by the impressive start Ben White has made at Leeds United, and was in touch with the defender after the game.



Leeds signed the defender on loan from Brighton in the summer and he has been tasked with the job of filling the big boots left by Pontus Jansson, who joined Brentford.













White has looked solid in the first two games and was one of the most impressive players on show in Leeds’ opening game of the season at Bristol City earlier this month.



The defender has looked assured alongside Liam Cooper at the heart of Leeds’ defence and Flynn is not surprised to see his former player starting life positively at Elland Road.





The Newport boss managed him when White played for the League Two outfit and insisted that there will be more to come from the defender as he continues to improve in the coming months and years.









Flynn told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I definitely wasn't surprised with how well he did against Bristol City and how he handled the occasion of his Leeds debut.



"I texted him after the game.





"He was unbelievable.



"Such a mature Championship debut.



"He took everything in his stride.



"He's someone I'll always keep an eye out for."



White is unlikely to play at Salford City tonight as Marcelo Bielsa is expected to play a heavily rotated side in the EFL Cup game.

