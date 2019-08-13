La Liga Side Linked With Out-of-favour Southampton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina has been linked with a move to Spain, with Celta Vigo interested in signing him.



The 25-year-old midfielder has been kept out of Southampton’s preparations for the new season and has been looking for a new club.













A move within in the Premier League did not materialise before the transfer window slammed shut last week, despite links with Wolves and Manchester United.



The 25-year-old’s representatives are now trying to find a club on the continent and, according to Spanish daily AS, a move to Spain could materialise before 2nd September.





It has been claimed that Celta Vigo sporting director Felipe Minambres is looking to add more midfield options and is taking a look at a number of players.









Lemina is said to have emerged as an option and the Spanish club are considering whether to make a move.



However, nothing concrete is yet to develop and Lemina still remains in the dark on where he will be playing his football this season.





He joined Southampton from Juventus in 2017 and still has three years left to run on his contract on the south coast.

