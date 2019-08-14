Former Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge Flying To Turkey, Talks Set With Trabzonspor

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is set to arrive in Istanbul later this afternoon as he holds talks over a move to Trabzonspor.



Sturridge has been a free agent since his contract at Liverpool expired earlier this summer and all eyes have been on where he ends up.













The 29-year-old has a host of offers on his table and Trabzonspor have been pushing hard to take him to the Turkish Super Lig.



However, they still have work to do to convince Sturridge and, according to Turkish outlet Haberturk, the charm offensive will continue later today as the former Liverpool man is flying into Istanbul.



Sturridge will spend the rest of today in Istanbul before then flying at 10am tomorrow morning to Trabzon.







Trabzonspor will seek to establish whether a final agreement can be reached and make a decision over a transfer.



Sturridge is travelling with his mother, Grace Sturridge.



Trabzonspor have not yet started their new campaign in the Turkish Super Lig and the Black Sea club finished last term sitting in fourth place, meaning qualification to the Europa League.



They are in Europa League action on Thursday night against Sparta Prague, with the first leg in the Czech Republic finishing 2-2.



It remains to be seen if Sturridge will take in the game.





