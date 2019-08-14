Quality Spurs Will Challenge Man City and Liverpool – Former Premier League Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Louis Saha has backed Tottenham Hotspur to be the team to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title race, though he is also unwilling to write off Manchester United and Arsenal.



Manchester City and Liverpool were head and shoulders above their competitors in the Premier League last season, with just one point giving the Citizens the title.













Tottenham, who reached the Champions League final, have strengthened over the summer with the additions of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon, though the early closing Premier League transfer window cost them a deal for Paulo Dybala.



Saha, a former Premier League striker, has no doubt that Tottenham will be up challenging last season's top two.





"Tottenham will be the team to challenge Man City and Liverpool. Tottenham will be right up there in the mix at the end of the season, as will Man United and Arsenal", Saha told bwin.







"All over the pitch, Tottenham have quality players.



"They have a lot of power in midfield which is vital for the way that they play. They have defenders who can score goals and wing-backs that are great going forward."





Saha also believes that reaching the Champions League final last term will boost Spurs this season.



"Last season, they were more aggressive which is why they made it to the Champions League final.



"As a result, they are now more confident and consistent and that will help drive them to success this season."



Tottenham have started the new Premier League season on a winning note, beating Aston Villa 3-1 at their new stadium at the weekend.

