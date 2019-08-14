Rangers Set To Complete Signing In 48 Hours

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are set to complete the signing of Leicester City midfielder Andy King in the next 48 hours.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard has convinced Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers to sign off on the departure of King, who will head to Ibrox on a season-long loan agreement.













The deal is moving quickly and, according to STV, will be finalised within the next 48 hours.



Such a speedy move could see King under consideration to make his Rangers debut on Sunday, when the Gers go up against East Fife in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.



The 30-year-old midfielder spent time at the youth ranks at Chelsea before switching to Leicester City, where he broke through into senior football.







King helped Leicester pull off a shock Premier League title win in the 2015/16 season, but has since had loan spells at Swansea City and Derby County.



He will slot into the ranks at Ibrox to add to Gerrard's options in midfield.



A Wales international, King has been capped on 50 occasions by his country, scoring twice in the process.



It remains to be seen what further business Gerrard will do between now and the closure of the transfer window on 2nd September.

