XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/08/2019 - 18:58 BST

Rangers Set To Complete Signing In 48 Hours

 




Rangers are set to complete the signing of Leicester City midfielder Andy King in the next 48 hours. 

Gers boss Steven Gerrard has convinced Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers to sign off on the departure of King, who will head to Ibrox on a season-long loan agreement.


 



The deal is moving quickly and, according to STV, will be finalised within the next 48 hours.

Such a speedy move could see King under consideration to make his Rangers debut on Sunday, when the Gers go up against East Fife in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

 


The 30-year-old midfielder spent time at the youth ranks at Chelsea before switching to Leicester City, where he broke through into senior football.


 


King helped Leicester pull off a shock Premier League title win in the  2015/16 season, but has since had loan spells at Swansea City and Derby County.

He will slot into the ranks at Ibrox to add to Gerrard's options in midfield.

 


A Wales international, King has been capped on 50 occasions by his country, scoring twice in the process.

It remains to be seen what further business Gerrard will do between now and the closure of the transfer window on 2nd September.
 