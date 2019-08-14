XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/08/2019 - 11:29 BST

Roma Playing Hardball In Talks To Land Dejan Lovren

 




Roma are trying to sign Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren on a loan deal with an option to buy this summer, it has been claimed, as they hold off a permanent move, while they also want to knock the eventual cost of the centre-back down.

Lovren did not make the bench for Liverpool’s Premier League opener and has been left out of the squad for their UEFA Super Cup clash against Chelsea tonight at the Vodafone Arena.  


 



Jurgen Klopp has also conceded that he is not sure whether Lovren will be at Liverpool by the start of next month.

The Croatian has reportedly agreed personal terms with Roma and is prepared to take a pay cut to move to the Stadio Olimpico.
 


And according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Roma are trying to convince Liverpool to allow the defender to move to Italy on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.
 



The Reds are prepared to accept an offer of around €20m to let the player go, but the Serie A giants are negotiating hard to bring that figure down as well.

They do not want to spend more than €15m on an overall deal that would be a loan plus option to buy.
 


Lovren is now fourth choice centre-back in the Liverpool squad and is keen to play regular football this season.   
 