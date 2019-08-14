Roma Playing Hardball In Talks To Land Dejan Lovren

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are trying to sign Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren on a loan deal with an option to buy this summer, it has been claimed, as they hold off a permanent move, while they also want to knock the eventual cost of the centre-back down.



Lovren did not make the bench for Liverpool’s Premier League opener and has been left out of the squad for their UEFA Super Cup clash against Chelsea tonight at the Vodafone Arena.













Jurgen Klopp has also conceded that he is not sure whether Lovren will be at Liverpool by the start of next month.



The Croatian has reportedly agreed personal terms with Roma and is prepared to take a pay cut to move to the Stadio Olimpico.





And according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Roma are trying to convince Liverpool to allow the defender to move to Italy on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.









The Reds are prepared to accept an offer of around €20m to let the player go, but the Serie A giants are negotiating hard to bring that figure down as well.



They do not want to spend more than €15m on an overall deal that would be a loan plus option to buy.





Lovren is now fourth choice centre-back in the Liverpool squad and is keen to play regular football this season.

