Roma Secure Tottenham Hotspur Linked Nicolo Zaniolo On New Contract

Roma have locked down Tottenham Hotspur linked Nicolo Zaniolo on a new contract, securing one of their top talents.



Tottenham and Juventus were both keen on landing Zaniolo this summer and though the early closing Premier League transfer window took Spurs out as a destination this summer, the Bianconeri could have signed the midfielder.













A move for Zaniolo in January could have been an option for Tottenham, but Roma have now signalled how much they want to keep the midfielder by locking him down on a new contract running until 2024.



Zaniolo has declared his love for the club, telling Roma's official channel: "It was easy one year ago to choose Roma, it is even more so today after a season that allowed me to fall in love with this shirt and this city.



"I would like to thank the club for the opportunity I was given to tie myself with even more strength to this shirt. It was what I wanted."







Securing Zaniolo on a long term contract will be a big boost for Roma ahead of the start of the new Serie A season, but it may still not put off his suitors.



The midfielder has been marked out as one of the most promising young players in European football after he shone for Roma last season.



Roma start their league campaign later this month when they play host to Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico.

