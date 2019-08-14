XRegister
14/08/2019 - 16:38 BST

Steven Gerrard Outlines Conditions For Further Rangers Transfer Business

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted he is happy with his side's summer transfer business, but held out the prospect of more deals if something unique happens.

Gerrard has made massive changes to his squad after his team fell short of putting up a proper challenge to Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title last season.  


 



As many as nine players have joined the Rangers squad in the ongoing transfer window, with the capture of winger Brandon Barker from Manchester City being the latest piece of business.

There are hopes that Rangers could bring in a couple more if they qualify for the Europa League group stage, but Gerrard appears only willing to make further additions if something unique comes along.
 


He also held out the prospect of jumping into action if a bargain deal is on offer.



The Rangers manager said in a press conference: “I am happy, I think we’ve made enough signings at the moment.

“If something unique happens then that could change things.
 


“If someone comes and takes one of my players or there is a bargain to be had it could change.”

Liverpool’s Ryan Kent is on Rangers' radar, but the Reds have been reluctant to loan him out, while the Gers so far only want another loan deal. 
 