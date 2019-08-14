XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/08/2019 - 11:49 BST

Stoke City Are Really Good Side – Leeds United Star Expecting EFL Cup Test

 




Eddie Nketiah is expecting a tasty EFL Cup tie at Elland Road when Leeds United and Stoke City clash later this month in a second round clash, and rates the Potters as a quality team.

Nketiah was one of the scorers in Leeds’ 3-0 win over Salford City on Tuesday night as they earned their passage into the second round of the EFL Cup.  


 



They have been handed a home tie against Stoke, who beat Wigan away on Tuesday night to progress in the competition.

The Arsenal loanee is looking forward to featuring in the second round after getting on the scoresheet in the first round and is happy that the tie will be at Elland Road.
 


He is expecting a good game against Leeds’ fellow Championship team, but insisted that his side have other games to focus on before they can think about Stoke.



The striker told LUTV when asked about the third-round clash: “It's good to be at home first of all and Stoke will be a difficult team, they are a really good side.

“I'm looking forward to it.
 


“We've got a game on Saturday first, so I'll take each game as it comes and when that game comes I'll be ready and eager to play.”

Leeds have league games against Wigan and Brentford to take care of before they face Stoke and look to progress in the EFL Cup.   
 