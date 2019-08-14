XRegister
14/08/2019 - 11:42 BST

Yes, Had Premier League Offers – Fulham and Southampton Linked Star On Feyenoord Move

 




Fulham and Southampton linked defender Rick Karsdorp has claimed that he rejected offers from English clubs to rejoin Feyenoord this summer.

Karsdorp spent two unsuccessful years at Roma before rejoining his former club Feyenoord on a season-long loan deal this summer.  


 



The Dutchman had several clubs vying for his signature and he was even linked with a move to England, with Fulham and Southampton wanting to sign him in the recently concluded Premier League transfer window.

Karsdorp admits that he rejected interest from England, Germany and Greece to return to the Netherlands this summer.
 


He told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “There was a lot of interest.



“Premier League, indeed, but also from the Bundesliga, Greece and other options.”

The defender admits that after playing very little football over the last two years, his priority was to get regular minutes this season.
 


He admits that there is competition for places at Feyenoord, but he is reasonably confident that he is going to play every week at his former club.

“I just look at what would be best for me.

“If you have played little football over the last two years, you have to make sure you play again.

“Do I have to go to a club where there will be competition?

“At Feyenoord, there is also competition but normally I can play here every week.

“Well, that was the deciding factor.”

Karsdorp, who has earned three international caps for the Netherlands, made just 15 appearances over two seasons at Roma.   
 